€26.5M AfDB Financing Backs 62MWp Solar Project to Power Togo’s Future

In a decisive stride toward sustainable energy development, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a substantial financing package of €26.5 million to support the construction of a 62 megawatt-peak (MWp) greenfield solar photovoltaic power plant in Sokodé, Togo. This initiative marks a major milestone in Togo's journey toward achieving its ambitious goal of 200 MWp of renewable energy capacity by 2030, in line with its M300 energy compact and broader national energy transition objectives.

Financing Structure and Strategic Partnerships

The approved financing includes an €18.5 million loan from the AfDB and a €8 million concessional loan from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), a multi-donor facility managed by the Bank. The project will also benefit from additional co-financing from PROPACO, the French development finance institution dedicated to fostering private-sector growth in emerging economies.

With a total estimated cost of €61 million, the Sokodé solar project is a prime example of effective public-private collaboration in climate-friendly infrastructure. The financing structure is designed not only to de-risk the project but also to attract further private sector participation, underscoring the growing investor confidence in West Africa's renewable energy sector.

Project Scope and Infrastructure

Developed by the French multinational energy company Électricité de France (EDF), the project encompasses the design, construction, and operation of the solar power plant, as well as the installation of an 11-kilometer transmission line to integrate the plant into the national grid.

Once operational, the solar plant is expected to produce approximately 87 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually. This output will significantly alleviate Togo’s energy shortages by providing clean, reliable, and affordable electricity to thousands of households and businesses, particularly in underserved regions.

Environmental and Socioeconomic Impact

The Sokodé solar project is projected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions by around 13,600 tons per year, directly supporting Togo’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. In addition to its environmental benefits, the project will create local job opportunities during both construction and operational phases, bolstering regional economic growth.

Kevin Kariuki, AfDB Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth, emphasized the significance of this initiative:

“The Sokodé solar project is a landmark achievement that highlights Togo’s strong commitment to the transition to renewable energy in line with the Togo M300 energy compact. It also demonstrates the African Development Bank’s enduring dedication to fostering clean energy solutions across the continent.”

Alignment with Regional and Continental Goals

The initiative is deeply aligned with the African Development Bank Group’s “Light Up and Power Africa” strategic priority, which seeks to promote universal energy access through clean, affordable, and innovative solutions. The Sokodé solar project, by delivering least-cost power through a competitive bidding process, is not only supporting national development goals but also strengthening regional energy integration and resilience.

Furthermore, SEFA’s backing of the project demonstrates how concessional finance can unlock commercially viable renewable energy ventures in low-income settings, catalyzing further investments in the region and reducing reliance on expensive, polluting thermal power generation.

Driving Togo’s Energy Future

As Togo intensifies efforts to diversify its energy mix and achieve universal access by 2030, the Sokodé solar project serves as a beacon of progress. It showcases how targeted financial interventions, international cooperation, and private-sector expertise can come together to deliver impactful, sustainable development outcomes.

By paving the way for green energy expansion and strengthening the national grid, this transformative project reinforces Togo’s leadership in West Africa’s renewable energy space and sets a replicable model for similar initiatives across the continent.