Elgi Equipments Expands with New Bengaluru Office
Elgi Equipments Ltd has inaugurated its new corporate office in Bengaluru, signifying a major milestone in its global expansion. The office, redesigned for innovation and sustainability, features eco-friendly amenities like LED lighting. This move underscores ELGi's dedication to advanced air compressor technology.
Elgi Equipments Ltd, a prominent name in air compressor manufacturing, has inaugurated its new corporate office in Bengaluru. This marks a significant development in the company's global expansion strategy.
Situated on Richmond Road, Ashok Nagar, the office spans six levels and is a testament to ELGi's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.
The facility has been redesigned with an eco-conscious approach, featuring energy-efficient LED lighting and transformers to promote a dynamic work environment. Company officials, alongside employees, celebrated this milestone aimed at achieving excellence in the compressed air industry.
