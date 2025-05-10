Elgi Equipments Expands with New Bengaluru Office

Elgi Equipments Ltd, a prominent name in air compressor manufacturing, has inaugurated its new corporate office in Bengaluru. This marks a significant development in the company's global expansion strategy.

Situated on Richmond Road, Ashok Nagar, the office spans six levels and is a testament to ELGi's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.

The facility has been redesigned with an eco-conscious approach, featuring energy-efficient LED lighting and transformers to promote a dynamic work environment. Company officials, alongside employees, celebrated this milestone aimed at achieving excellence in the compressed air industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)