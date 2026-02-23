Left Menu

Karnataka: E-commerce Epicenter and Innovation Hub

Karnataka Minister M B Patil inaugurates Amazon's new office, highlighting the state's booming economy and innovation. Amazon plans to invest USD 35 billion in India, supporting local businesses and creating employment. Karnataka excels in infrastructure, contributing significantly to national GDP and excelling in e-commerce growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant boost to Karnataka's economy and innovation standing, the state's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, inaugurated Amazon's expansive new corporate office near Yelahanka. The 11 lakh sq ft facility marks Amazon's 10th corporate office in the region.

Amazon's two-decade association with Karnataka is set to deepen as the company plans a USD 35 billion investment across India over four years, benefiting 15 million small businesses and creating numerous jobs. Karnataka will play a pivotal role in this initiative, according to Minister Patil, who emphasized the state's impressive economic indicators, including a per capita income of over Rs 3.80 lakh and substantial GST contributions.

Bengaluru, Karnataka's capital, is rising in global ranks, now positioned 21st in the Global Innovation Index and the only Indian city in the Tech-Cities Index's top 30. The state is also advancing its infrastructure for e-commerce, with projects like dedicated freight rail corridors. Patil urges global corporations to take advantage of Karnataka's industrial-friendly atmosphere for expanded investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

