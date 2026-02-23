Meghalaya Unveils Ambitious Rs 32,023-Crore Budget for Growth and Sustainability

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday laid out an ambitious Rs 32,023-crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, targeting a fiscal deficit of around 3.5% of the gross state domestic product.

Underlining the government's commitment to sustainable growth and fiscal prudence, Sangma announced a comprehensive roadmap dubbed 'Vision 2032', projecting a three-fold economic expansion during the 'Meghalayan Decade'.

Key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and sports feature prominently, with significant allocations aimed at boosting state economy and realizing 'Vision 2032' goals through public investment and effective service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)