Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: US-China Trade Tensions in Geneva

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Chinese officials in Switzerland to ease trade tensions between the US and China. High tariffs on goods disrupt trade, which exceeded $660 billion last year, affecting financial markets and businesses worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:26 IST
High-Stakes Talks: US-China Trade Tensions in Geneva
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bid to alleviate mounting trade strains, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer sat down with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva, Switzerland. The talks aim to ease hefty tariffs imposed by both nations, threatening global commerce with disruptions exceeding $660 billion.

Diplomatic efforts intensify as China and the US confront a multi-tiered trade impasse. With the US hiking tariffs to a daunting 145% and China retaliating in kind, both economies find their products virtually boycotted, pressuring markets across the globe.

Analysts remain skeptical about achieving a significant breakthrough, but there lies a glimmer of hope for minor de-escalations—a critical step towards stabilizing global trade. This meeting is underscored by multifaceted disputes, including historic tech policy grievances yet to be fully resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025