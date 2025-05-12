Left Menu

Delhi's Heat Action Plan: Safeguarding Commuters from Scorching Heat

The Delhi government is implementing measures to protect bus terminal passengers from heat-related illnesses. These include providing ORS sachets and installing informational posters at major terminals. The plan is part of the 2025 Heat Action Plan and includes water facilities and shaded areas to ensure commuter comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:04 IST
Delhi's Heat Action Plan: Safeguarding Commuters from Scorching Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking proactive steps to shield commuters from the oppressive summer heat at major bus terminals. This initiative aims to distribute ORS sachets to passengers and install informative posters at key terminal locations.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has issued a tender to procure pamphlets that caution the public about heat-related illnesses. Simultaneously, the DTIDC plans to acquire 5,000 ORS sachets to support passengers, conductors, and staff during heatwaves.

In addition to these measures, the plan includes providing drinking water facilities and shaded areas at terminals. As part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan-2025, the deployment of 'Jal Doots' will ensure purified drinking water is available at bus shelters. These efforts are designed to enhance commuter comfort and preparedness during extreme heat conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025