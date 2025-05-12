Delhi's Heat Action Plan: Safeguarding Commuters from Scorching Heat
The Delhi government is implementing measures to protect bus terminal passengers from heat-related illnesses. These include providing ORS sachets and installing informational posters at major terminals. The plan is part of the 2025 Heat Action Plan and includes water facilities and shaded areas to ensure commuter comfort.
The Delhi government is taking proactive steps to shield commuters from the oppressive summer heat at major bus terminals. This initiative aims to distribute ORS sachets to passengers and install informative posters at key terminal locations.
The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has issued a tender to procure pamphlets that caution the public about heat-related illnesses. Simultaneously, the DTIDC plans to acquire 5,000 ORS sachets to support passengers, conductors, and staff during heatwaves.
In addition to these measures, the plan includes providing drinking water facilities and shaded areas at terminals. As part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan-2025, the deployment of 'Jal Doots' will ensure purified drinking water is available at bus shelters. These efforts are designed to enhance commuter comfort and preparedness during extreme heat conditions.
