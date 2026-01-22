Trump's Greenland Gambit: Tariff Threat Withdrawn Amid NATO Talks

President Donald Trump announced he is cancelling his tariff threat against several European nations as part of his pursuit for US control over Greenland. This move follows discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on a framework for Arctic security.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump signaled a retreat from using military force to seize the Danish territory, which he views as integral to US national security.

Trump emphasized his desire for Greenland's ownership but vowed against forceful measures, criticizing European allies and chastising NATO's lack of support for US security interests.

