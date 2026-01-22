Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: Tariff Threat Withdrawn Amid NATO Talks

President Donald Trump has withdrawn his tariff threat on European nations, seeking US control of Greenland after reaching a potential deal on Arctic security with NATO. Despite pushing for Greenland's ownership without force, Trump's rhetoric emphasized US contributions to Europe and NATO's inadequate reciprocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:22 IST
Trump's Greenland Gambit: Tariff Threat Withdrawn Amid NATO Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

President Donald Trump announced he is cancelling his tariff threat against several European nations as part of his pursuit for US control over Greenland. This move follows discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on a framework for Arctic security.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump signaled a retreat from using military force to seize the Danish territory, which he views as integral to US national security.

Trump emphasized his desire for Greenland's ownership but vowed against forceful measures, criticizing European allies and chastising NATO's lack of support for US security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026