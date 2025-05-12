Union Minister's Strategic Review Boosts Urban Development in Goa

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, met with Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister Vishwajit Rane in Panaji to evaluate the progress of crucial urban development projects in the state. The focus was on comprehensive plans covering schemes such as AMRUT, PMAY-U, and the Smart Cities Mission.

During the meeting, Minister Manohar Lal praised Goa's advancements and discussed challenges, particularly in electricity and urban development sectors. Emphasizing the significance of extending water supply, the Minister pledged to support a plan to provide water access to every household. Pramod Sawant sought special assistance for the 24x7 Drink from Tap scheme, estimated at Rs 652.61 crore.

The Union Minister agreed to assist with Goa's unique urban challenges due to heavy tourist inflow. The cooperation between the Centre and State aims to accelerate priority projects, leveraging public-private partnerships. Manohar Lal also urged the state to advance water supply projects and improve solid waste management under the AMRUT and SBM schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)