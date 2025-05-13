Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Gujarat

Four individuals, including a woman, lost their lives in a devastating collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The accident happened on a state highway near Kadi town when the auto-rickshaw, traveling on the wrong side, collided with an oncoming truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, four people, including a woman, died after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Tuesday evening, according to police reports.

The tragic accident took place on a state highway near Kadi town as the auto-rickshaw, traveling on the wrong side of the road, collided head-on with a truck. The Kadi police confirmed the unfortunate event, which also resulted in injuries to two individuals.

Initial investigations suggest that all deceased hailed from Patan district. The CCTV footage captured the auto-rickshaw moving at high speed on the wrong side, highlighting the severity of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

