Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Gujarat

In a heartbreaking incident, four people, including a woman, died after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Tuesday evening, according to police reports.

The tragic accident took place on a state highway near Kadi town as the auto-rickshaw, traveling on the wrong side of the road, collided head-on with a truck. The Kadi police confirmed the unfortunate event, which also resulted in injuries to two individuals.

Initial investigations suggest that all deceased hailed from Patan district. The CCTV footage captured the auto-rickshaw moving at high speed on the wrong side, highlighting the severity of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)