Left Menu

Navigating Airspace Turbulence: India's Aviation Sector Addresses Challenges

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu convened a meeting with airline representatives to discuss issues including flight disruptions from airport closures due to the India-Pakistan conflict, tax on jet fuel, and Viability Gap Funding loss. Airlines are asked to resume normal schedules and recognize armed forces' contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:28 IST
Navigating Airspace Turbulence: India's Aviation Sector Addresses Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu met with airline representatives to address disruptions in flight schedules caused by temporary airport closures amid the India-Pakistan military conflict. Discussions highlighted the need to restart operations at 32 airports, which had been affected by the hostilities.

The meeting covered several critical topics, including requests for reducing the tax on jet fuel and acknowledging the crucial role of armed forces through in-flight announcements. Additionally, some airlines expressed concerns about weakened travel sentiment and the loss of Viability Gap Funding during the closures.

The recent reopening of airspace followed an understanding between India and Pakistan to cease military actions. Security at airports remains elevated, and airlines continue to adapt to the situation with some delays in scheduling due to security protocols. Normalcy is returning, but operational challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025