Navigating Airspace Turbulence: India's Aviation Sector Addresses Challenges

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu met with airline representatives to address disruptions in flight schedules caused by temporary airport closures amid the India-Pakistan military conflict. Discussions highlighted the need to restart operations at 32 airports, which had been affected by the hostilities.

The meeting covered several critical topics, including requests for reducing the tax on jet fuel and acknowledging the crucial role of armed forces through in-flight announcements. Additionally, some airlines expressed concerns about weakened travel sentiment and the loss of Viability Gap Funding during the closures.

The recent reopening of airspace followed an understanding between India and Pakistan to cease military actions. Security at airports remains elevated, and airlines continue to adapt to the situation with some delays in scheduling due to security protocols. Normalcy is returning, but operational challenges persist.

