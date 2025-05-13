Delayed Horizons: United’s 737 MAX 10 Wait

United Airlines may not receive the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft until 2027 or 2028 due to ongoing certification delays, according to a senior executive.

The certification of the smaller MAX 7 plane is pivotal before the Federal Aviation Administration can recognize the larger MAX 10, causing potential disruptions in delivery schedules.

United Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella emphasized securing aircraft in the interim by opting for the MAX 9 model to maintain fleet operations amid supply chain uncertainties.

