Delayed Horizons: United’s 737 MAX 10 Wait

United Airlines may face delays in receiving the Boeing 737 MAX 10, potentially until 2027 or 2028, due to certification hurdles. Boeing’s MAX 7 must be certified before the larger MAX 10. Meanwhile, United continues to receive MAX 9 aircraft to mitigate supply chain uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:46 IST
Delayed Horizons: United’s 737 MAX 10 Wait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Airlines may not receive the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft until 2027 or 2028 due to ongoing certification delays, according to a senior executive.

The certification of the smaller MAX 7 plane is pivotal before the Federal Aviation Administration can recognize the larger MAX 10, causing potential disruptions in delivery schedules.

United Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella emphasized securing aircraft in the interim by opting for the MAX 9 model to maintain fleet operations amid supply chain uncertainties.

