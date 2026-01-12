Left Menu

India Set to Join US-led PaxSilica: A New Era in Silicon Supply Chain Collaboration

India is on the cusp of becoming a full member of the US-led PaxSilica initiative, which focuses on creating a secure and innovative silicon supply chain. This strategic move, announced by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, underscores India's growing influence in global technology and manufacturing ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:02 IST
US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The United States is inviting India to join the PaxSilica group as a full member, announced Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India, on Monday. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the global silicon and semiconductor supply chain, and India's inclusion signifies its growing role in global technology and innovation.

PaxSilica is a strategic initiative led by the US to build an innovation-driven silicon supply chain. It encompasses everything from critical minerals to advanced manufacturing, with nations like Japan, South Korea, and Israel already on board. India's membership is expected to further bolster this alliance, enhancing collaboration across the silicon value chain.

The formation of PaxSilica comes as a response to the need for secure and resilient supply chains in today's increasingly technology-driven world. The US Department of State emphasizes this strategy is aimed at reducing dependencies and supporting the development of transformative technologies, marking a positive-sum partnership with allied nations.

