India's Bold Steps to Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

During a key ministerial meeting hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, India underlined its strong commitment to fortifying critical mineral supply chains. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw represented India, highlighting the significance for the country's manufacturing and electronics sectors. This engagement is critical for India's vision of Viksit Bharat.

The United States Treasury emphasized the need for resilient and diversified supply chains, noting the current concentration and susceptibility to disruptions. The meeting saw participation from finance ministers and key officials from several countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan, who collectively acknowledged the need for swift and strategic action.

In Washington DC, Vaishnaw also discussed the forthcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026, set to be hosted in New Delhi. Announced by Prime Minister Modi, this summit represents a significant milestone for AI in the Global South, focusing on 'People, Planet, and Progress.' The event underscores India's proactive approach in tech and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)