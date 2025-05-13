Left Menu

Union Bank Unveils Wellness Deposit: Innovative Blend of Finance and Health

Union Bank of India has launched the 'Union Wellness Deposit,' a term deposit with a health insurance cover. It caters to adults up to 75, offering a 6.75% interest on deposits of at least Rs 10 lakh for 375 days. Concurrently, Payu Payments secured RBI authorization, and Capgemini trained 700 youth in AI skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:14 IST
State-run Union Bank of India launched the 'Union Wellness Deposit,' a term deposit plan combining financial savings with health insurance. The scheme targets adults aged up to 75, requiring a minimum deposit of Rs 10 lakh, and promises a 6.75% return over 375 days.

In other news, Payu Payments has received final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator, aiming to be a robust, compliant, and innovation-led institution.

Meanwhile, Capgemini, a prominent IT company, announced it has successfully trained 700 disadvantaged youth in artificial intelligence in partnership with the Nasscom Foundation, to support India's transition to an AI-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

