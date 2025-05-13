Left Menu

United Airlines Faces Delays for Boeing 737 MAX 10 Delivery Amid Approval Uncertainty

United Airlines may face delays in receiving the Boeing 737 MAX 10 until 2027 or 2028 due to certification issues. United is currently receiving MAX 9 airplanes while awaiting MAX 10 approval. Significant supply chain problems continue to hinder Boeing's production and delivery schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:56 IST
United Airlines Faces Delays for Boeing 737 MAX 10 Delivery Amid Approval Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Airlines could experience a delay in the delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 10, potentially pushing it to 2027 or 2028, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding certification. The approval of the smaller MAX 7 is a prerequisite for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's certification of the larger MAX 10.

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella expressed concerns over the airline's target to be among the first recipients of the MAX 10, citing a strategic decision to commit to the MAX 9 until the MAX 10 receives approval. Supply chain issues, particularly with engines and parts, further exacerbate the delivery timeline.

The Boeing 737 series remains the company's best-selling model. Despite Boeing overcoming hurdles in production rates, federal approvals, such as an engine de-icing fix for the MAX 7, remain critical roadblocks. Other airlines, like Alaska Airlines, share similar delivery timeline expectations due to these extended delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025