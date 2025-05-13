United Airlines Faces Delays for Boeing 737 MAX 10 Delivery Amid Approval Uncertainty

United Airlines could experience a delay in the delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 10, potentially pushing it to 2027 or 2028, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding certification. The approval of the smaller MAX 7 is a prerequisite for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's certification of the larger MAX 10.

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella expressed concerns over the airline's target to be among the first recipients of the MAX 10, citing a strategic decision to commit to the MAX 9 until the MAX 10 receives approval. Supply chain issues, particularly with engines and parts, further exacerbate the delivery timeline.

The Boeing 737 series remains the company's best-selling model. Despite Boeing overcoming hurdles in production rates, federal approvals, such as an engine de-icing fix for the MAX 7, remain critical roadblocks. Other airlines, like Alaska Airlines, share similar delivery timeline expectations due to these extended delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)