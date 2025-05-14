Left Menu

Heightened Security at Paradip Port: Arrival of MT Siren II

The Odisha Police have intensified security at Paradip port following the arrival of 'MT Siren II', a ship with 21 Pakistani crew members. It arrived with crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation, triggering heightened alert due to ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. All crew members are restricted from leaving the ship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:50 IST
Heightened Security at Paradip Port: Arrival of MT Siren II
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened security measures have been implemented at Paradip port in Odisha following the docking of the 'MT Siren II', a vessel with 21 Pakistani crew members. The ship, which originated from South Korea and traveled via Singapore, is carrying crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Security has been tightened by both the Odisha Marine Police and the Central Industrial Security Force after being alerted by the Immigration Department about the presence of the foreign crew. The precautionary measures come amidst escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The 'MT Siren II', now anchored at 'PM berth' about 20 km offshore, carries 11,350 metric tonnes of crude oil. Strict orders have been issued preventing any crew member from disembarking during the unloading process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025