Heightened Security at Paradip Port: Arrival of MT Siren II

Heightened security measures have been implemented at Paradip port in Odisha following the docking of the 'MT Siren II', a vessel with 21 Pakistani crew members. The ship, which originated from South Korea and traveled via Singapore, is carrying crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Security has been tightened by both the Odisha Marine Police and the Central Industrial Security Force after being alerted by the Immigration Department about the presence of the foreign crew. The precautionary measures come amidst escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The 'MT Siren II', now anchored at 'PM berth' about 20 km offshore, carries 11,350 metric tonnes of crude oil. Strict orders have been issued preventing any crew member from disembarking during the unloading process.

(With inputs from agencies.)