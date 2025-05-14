Left Menu

Marshal Sonavane Appointed New CEO at GHCL Textiles

GHCL Textiles Ltd has appointed Marshal Rajendrakumar Sonavane as its Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025. Bringing extensive industry experience, he is set to lead the company's strategic growth and innovation. Sonavane joined as Chief Strategy Officer earlier in the year.

GHCL Textiles Ltd has appointed Marshal Rajendrakumar Sonavane as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025. The announcement was made on Wednesday, marking a new era in leadership for the company.

Sonavane will succeed R Balakrishnan, who has significantly contributed to GHCL for over two decades, guiding the company through various phases of transformation and growth. Marshal first joined GHCL Ltd as Chief Strategy Officer on January 1, 2025, before being elevated to CEO of the textiles division.

Backed by extensive industrial experience and educational credentials from BITS Pilani and XLRI Jamshedpur, Sonavane is tasked with advancing GHCL's strategic vision, focusing on innovation and market leadership. His appointment is set to steer the company towards sustainable, inclusive growth, according to R S Jalan, Non-Executive Director at GHCL Textiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

