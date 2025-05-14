JB Pharma's Profits Surge with Strong Sales

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, a leading player in the industry, announced a 15% year-on-year rise in their consolidated profit after tax, which hit Rs 146 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, buoyed by an increase in sales.

The company's revenue for the quarter ascended to Rs 949 crore compared to Rs 862 crore in the same period the prior year, according to their regulatory filing. For the fiscal year 2025, JB Pharma reported a 19% increase in profit after tax, totaling Rs 660 crore, while revenue soared to Rs 3,918 crore.

CEO and Wholetime Director, Nikhil Chopra, attributed part of their success to their expanding domestic business in IPM, with promising growth prospects. The board suggested a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)