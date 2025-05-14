U.S. Dollar Weakens Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Inflation Concerns

The U.S. dollar saw a decline on Wednesday, following a drop after weaker-than-anticipated consumer inflation data as investors seek signs of continued easing in global trade tensions. The currency previously rose with news of a U.S.-China deal to temporarily reduce tariffs, alleviating trade war concerns.

Treasury yield shifts and inflation sensitivity are now in focus, as food cost declines counterbalance rising rents. Joseph Trevisani, from FX Street, noted the markets' sensitivity to inflation amid the Federal Reserve's end to rate cuts, highlighting the currency market's adaptive nature elsewhere.

Investors remain cautious, closely watching upcoming U.S. labor market data, and Fed Chair Powell's comments, as uncertainty around inflation persists due to potential import tariffs affecting prices. Major brokerages, like Goldman Sachs, are adjusting their U.S. recession forecasts with ongoing developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)