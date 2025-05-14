Japan Grounds T-4 Training Aircraft After Crash Mystery

Japan has temporarily grounded its fleet of T-4 training aircraft following a crash that left two crew members missing. The incident occurred shortly after the plane took off from Komaki Air Base, central Japan. Officials have launched a search for the missing aircraft and its crew near Iruka pond.

The crash site is about 10 kilometers northeast of the air base, in the city of Inuyama. Military officials revealed that the T-4 was not equipped with black boxes that could have helped pinpoint the cause of the crash. Defence Minister Gen Nakatani confirmed the discovery of aircraft parts and fuel at the site.

This incident is part of a worrying trend of military aviation accidents. Similar crashes include two SH-60K navy helicopters in 2024 and a UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter in 2023. The air force is under pressure to identify the crash's cause and ensure future flight safety.

