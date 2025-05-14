Left Menu

KRN Heat Exchangers Boosts Profit with Robust Revenue Growth

KRN Heat Exchangers reported a 23% profit increase in the March quarter, reaching Rs 15 crore. Revenue surged by 62% to Rs 136 crore, significantly boosted by domestic and overseas markets. The company maintained high capacity utilization and launched strategic initiatives to enhance innovation and efficiency.

KRN Heat Exchangers, a prominent metal products manufacturer, has announced a 23% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totalling Rs 15 crore. This impressive growth was primarily driven by a remarkable surge in revenues.

During the same period last year, the company's net profit stood at Rs 12 crore, according to a recent exchange filing. The quarterly total income witnessed an impressive 62% increase, reaching Rs 136 crore, up from Rs 84 crore in the previous year.

For the fiscal year FY25, the income climbed 40% to Rs 441.71 crore, compared to Rs 313.74 crore in FY24. Domestic revenue surged by 38% year-on-year, reaching Rs 362.40 crore, while overseas revenue saw a 49% rise to Rs 67.45 crore, with significant contributions from the UAE and Canada. The company's CMD, Santosh Kumar, highlighted their 90%+ capacity utilization and strategic innovations, including the operationalisation of a bar-plate facility and the introduction of a new R&D arm.

