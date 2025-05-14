Qatar Airways Boosts Fleet with Record-Breaking Boeing Deal

In a landmark agreement, Qatar Airways has committed to acquiring up to 210 widebody jets from Boeing. The deal, valued at $96 billion, was signed during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf region, marking a significant win for the U.S. aerospace giant.

The transaction involves Boeing's 777X and 787 jets, which are set to feature GE Aerospace engines, presenting a challenge to Airbus in the competitive aviation market. President Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the signing ceremony alongside key executives from Boeing and Qatar Airways.

Yet, while the White House confirmed the order's worth and jet count, specifics regarding the order breakdown remain unclear. With deliveries of the 777X slated for 2026, Boeing aims to strengthen its foothold amid rival Airbus' ongoing engine maintenance issues in warm climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)