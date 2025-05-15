Boeing Faces Legal Turbulence: 737 MAX Crash Victims Meet Justice Department

The U.S. Justice Department is set to convene with victims of the tragic Boeing 737 MAX crashes, as trial proceedings approach against the aerospace giant. The meetings will allow victims' relatives to engage with DOJ representatives, focusing on a revised plea agreement tied to previous allegations of criminal fraud by Boeing.

Boeing, having already conceded to charges last year and committed to significant financial reparations, including a hefty $487.2 million fine, remains under intense scrutiny. The crashes, which claimed 346 lives in 2018 and 2019, led to widespread questions over Boeing's safety protocols and regulatory disclosures.

CEO Kelly Ortberg has expressed urgency in resolving ongoing legal matters, emphasizing transparency and cooperation. While Boeing continues to navigate these challenges, the direct engagement with victims' families underscores the trial's high stakes and the broader implications for corporate accountability.

