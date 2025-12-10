Left Menu

The Gulf of Mexico's Offshore Bidding Bonanza

BP, Chevron, and Shell led the bids in the U.S. government's first oil and gas lease auction in the Gulf of Mexico since 2023. The auction aimed to invigorate offshore energy under President Trump's policies, contrasting Biden's environmentally focused strategy. It raised $279.4 million with significant industry participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:14 IST
The Gulf of Mexico's Offshore Bidding Bonanza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift from previous environmental policies, BP, Chevron, and Shell emerged as frontrunners during Wednesday's auction for oil and gas drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico. This marks the first such sale since 2023, yielding $279.4 million in high bids.

The auction was part of the 30 sales mandated by President Donald Trump's tax bill. His approach diverges from former President Joe Biden's strategy, which aimed at minimizing fossil fuel exploration. In contrast, Trump's policies seek to bolster offshore energy production.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management reported 219 bids over 1.02 million acres from 30 companies. With deep-sea drilling technology improving, the lower royalty rates under Trump's law are intended to stimulate participation in the face of declining crude prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025