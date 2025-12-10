Federal Reserve's Next Move: Investors Brace for Impact

Major stock indexes edged higher as the dollar dipped on Wednesday, ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy decision. Investors are particularly anxious about the upcoming earnings results from Oracle, set to reveal after the closing bell on Wall Street. These results could challenge the current valuation of artificial intelligence stocks.

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce an interest rate cut, though the outlook for next year remains uncertain. Analysts are closely watching the number of forecasts from Fed members that predict one, two, or no cuts in 2024, with possible dissent from two of the 12 voting members complicating matters for Chair Jerome Powell.

Compounding this uncertainty is the lack of data due to a government shutdown, delaying key reports. On Wall Street, Oracle stocks fell 0.8%, while the S&P 500 saw a minor rise. Meanwhile, global market fluctuations and rising silver prices reflect ongoing volatility in anticipation of pivotal economic decisions.

