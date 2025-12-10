Controversy Erupts Over Coal Mining and Deforestation in Singrauli
Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district are protesting against large-scale deforestation and displacement for a coal mine project by a private company. Allegations include forced villager consent and rights violations. The district administration claims all procedures and permissions have been followed.
In Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders demonstrated on Wednesday against large-scale tree felling and the displacement of tribal communities due to a coal mine project by a private entity. The dispute centers on allegations by Congress, charging that permissions have been improperly handled to advance the project.
Congress claims the projects, awarded to the Adani Group, lack transparent processes and are causing significant environmental harm. They allege forced consents from villagers, exploitation of tribal rights, and present serious concerns about deforestation and pollution. The district administration refutes these allegations, asserting all regulatory frameworks were adhered to.
District Collector Gaurav Bainal emphasizes that necessary permissions obtained after complete regulatory procedures undercut the protesters' claims. Media statements by the collector highlighted executed consultations and procedural adherence, refuting misinformation regarding the project's scope and impact, asserting phased and rule-compliant operations.
