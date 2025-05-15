Left Menu

Market Uncertainty: Stocks and Dollar Hit by Global Tensions

Market uncertainty reigns as stocks fall, the dollar stumbles, and oil prices slide. Investors are wary amid unclear U.S. trade policies and await new data for clarity. The dollar struggles, with tensions between U.S. and global currencies adding to the unease.

Updated: 15-05-2025 11:09 IST
Stocks declined on Thursday while the dollar weakened, as earlier market optimism dissipated and traders awaited further U.S. data. Oil prices fell amid expectations of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal, with Brent crude and U.S. crude each dropping over 2%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, propelled by concerns over President Trump's budget, which adds significant debt. Early-week optimism from U.S.-China trade truce and Middle Eastern investment deals faded by Thursday, as Asian markets and Wall Street showed subdued performances.

Europe and Japan similarly faced market declines, with investors eyeing U.S. retail sales figures and earnings from Walmart for signs of economic health. Concerns about U.S. trade policy clarity linger, keeping global investors on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

