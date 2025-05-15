Market Uncertainty: Stocks and Dollar Hit by Global Tensions

Stocks declined on Thursday while the dollar weakened, as earlier market optimism dissipated and traders awaited further U.S. data. Oil prices fell amid expectations of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal, with Brent crude and U.S. crude each dropping over 2%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, propelled by concerns over President Trump's budget, which adds significant debt. Early-week optimism from U.S.-China trade truce and Middle Eastern investment deals faded by Thursday, as Asian markets and Wall Street showed subdued performances.

Europe and Japan similarly faced market declines, with investors eyeing U.S. retail sales figures and earnings from Walmart for signs of economic health. Concerns about U.S. trade policy clarity linger, keeping global investors on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)