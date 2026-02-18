The U.S. Treasury yields experienced a significant drop recently, driven by growing speculation about the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on productivity. This has led to a discussion about possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve if AI-induced productivity surges occur.

While employment reports and inflation data did not justify immediate rate changes, markets are now anticipating multiple rate cuts, stirred by the prospect of Kevin Warsh assuming leadership at the Fed. The possibility of an AI-triggered boom in labor productivity continues to entice investors and influence market trends.

Despite optimism, skepticism remains regarding the simplistic link between AI, productivity enhancements, and low interest rates. The debate persists as technological advancements and economic theories clash, raising questions about the economic landscape's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)