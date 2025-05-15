Passenger Vehicle Sales Surge, But Two-Wheelers Decline: SIAM Report

In a revealing update from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), dispatches of passenger vehicles to dealerships showed a promising 4% increase year-on-year in April 2025, with 3,48,847 units moved as compared to April of the previous year. This marks the highest-ever sales recorded for the month of April.

Director General Rajesh Menon highlighted that despite these gains in passenger vehicles, the two-wheeler segment faced a significant downturn, experiencing a 17% decline in dispatches. Total units fell to 14,58,784, impacted by a high baseline set the year before.

Three-wheelers also saw a slight decrease in sales. Menon emphasized the industry's smooth transition to comply with new On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 regulations and the rollout of E-20 compliant gasoline vehicles, setting a course for potential growth in the forthcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)