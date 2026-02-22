Left Menu

Brewing Investment Surge in Uttar Pradesh: A Progressive Thirst for Growth

The brewing industry plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years, propelled by a new excise policy. This investment includes new breweries, aluminum can plants, and glass production units, signaling growth and job creation with United Breweries Ltd, ABInBev, and Carlsberg leading the charge.

Updated: 22-02-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The brewing industry is set to pour Rs 5,500 crore into Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming three years, focusing on new greenfield units and ancillary projects, according to the Brewers' Association of India (BAI). This move aligns with the state's newly introduced 'progressive' excise policy, considered a 'well-balanced approach' for industry growth.

BAI Director General Vinod Giri elaborated on the ongoing projects, revealing that two new breweries, already in progress, account for Rs 1500 crore of the investments. Additionally, aluminum can plants and glass production units, comprising another Rs 4,000 crore, are on the horizon, alongside plans for malting and paper box production units.

The UP government's recent excise policy aims for increased transparency across licensing and distribution while maintaining beer taxes steady. With beer prices unchanged but a slight rise in spirit costs, the policy encourages low-alcohol product consumption without cutting into state revenues.

