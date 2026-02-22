Soundararajan Slams Tamil Nadu CM for 'Artificial Deprivation' Claims

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has launched a forceful critique against the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin.

She accused him of manufacturing an 'artificial' narrative alleging rights deprivation, a move she claims is meant to obscure administrative failings and corruption.

In a press conference, Soundararajan called for a 'double engine government,' insisting it as the pathway for the state's development. She rebuffed Stalin's claims of financial inequity imposed by the central government, stressing equal financial policies across states.