Soundararajan Slams Tamil Nadu CM for 'Artificial Deprivation' Claims

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticizes the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing CM M K Stalin of creating a false narrative of rights deprivation. Soundararajan asserts the need for a 'double engine government' for progress, rejecting claims of financial neglect by the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has launched a forceful critique against the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin.

She accused him of manufacturing an 'artificial' narrative alleging rights deprivation, a move she claims is meant to obscure administrative failings and corruption.

In a press conference, Soundararajan called for a 'double engine government,' insisting it as the pathway for the state's development. She rebuffed Stalin's claims of financial inequity imposed by the central government, stressing equal financial policies across states.

