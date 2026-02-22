Soundararajan Slams Tamil Nadu CM for 'Artificial Deprivation' Claims
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticizes the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing CM M K Stalin of creating a false narrative of rights deprivation. Soundararajan asserts the need for a 'double engine government' for progress, rejecting claims of financial neglect by the central government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has launched a forceful critique against the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin.
She accused him of manufacturing an 'artificial' narrative alleging rights deprivation, a move she claims is meant to obscure administrative failings and corruption.
In a press conference, Soundararajan called for a 'double engine government,' insisting it as the pathway for the state's development. She rebuffed Stalin's claims of financial inequity imposed by the central government, stressing equal financial policies across states.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Political Battle: Stalin's Call to Action
Tamil's Unique Linguistic Power Unveiled by Udhayanidhi Stalin
TN CM Stalin proposes amendment to Constitution to strengthen federalism at Centre and state autonomy.
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict in DURaisamy's Election Petition Against M K Stalin
Seat-sharing committee will be formed soon, says DMDK Gen Secy Premalatha Vijaykanth after meeting CM Stalin. ROH