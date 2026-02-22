Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma Targets Penicillin-G Production Surge for Boosted Profitability

Aurobindo Pharma plans to increase Penicillin-G production to over 10,000 metric tonnes annually in the next 12 months. The Hyderabad-based company's strategies aim to improve profitability through enhanced manufacturing capabilities, leveraging government support, and expanding operations in China and the US, promising significant future earnings growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:09 IST
Aurobindo Pharma Targets Penicillin-G Production Surge for Boosted Profitability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma is set to significantly boost the production of Penicillin-G to more than 10,000 metric tonnes annually in the next year. According to CFO S Subramanian, this move aims to enhance profitability and aligns with government support to strengthen domestic API manufacturing. The company plans further expansion at its Kakinada SEZ facility to reach 15,000 metric tonnes eventually.

The company also expressed optimism about its China-based plant, anticipating breaking even in EBITDA by Q4 and contributing more meaningfully to earnings next year. Aurobindo Pharma is making strides in the US market, with the Dayton facility entering a commercial phase and the Raleigh facility awaiting regulatory approval. The company's growth strategy focuses on complex generics, covering diverse therapeutic areas for sustainable development.

With current manufacturing capabilities exceeding 60 billion units, Aurobindo Pharma is well-equipped to meet global demand and improve operating leverage. Subramanian highlighted strong earnings growth potential, targeting a high EBITDA margin for FY26, supported by increased production and strategic initiatives across key markets.

TRENDING

1
Slight Dip in Temperatures, Persistent Air Quality Concerns in North India

Slight Dip in Temperatures, Persistent Air Quality Concerns in North India

 India
2
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
3
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
4
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026