Aurobindo Pharma Targets Penicillin-G Production Surge for Boosted Profitability
Aurobindo Pharma plans to increase Penicillin-G production to over 10,000 metric tonnes annually in the next 12 months. The Hyderabad-based company's strategies aim to improve profitability through enhanced manufacturing capabilities, leveraging government support, and expanding operations in China and the US, promising significant future earnings growth.
- Country:
- India
Aurobindo Pharma is set to significantly boost the production of Penicillin-G to more than 10,000 metric tonnes annually in the next year. According to CFO S Subramanian, this move aims to enhance profitability and aligns with government support to strengthen domestic API manufacturing. The company plans further expansion at its Kakinada SEZ facility to reach 15,000 metric tonnes eventually.
The company also expressed optimism about its China-based plant, anticipating breaking even in EBITDA by Q4 and contributing more meaningfully to earnings next year. Aurobindo Pharma is making strides in the US market, with the Dayton facility entering a commercial phase and the Raleigh facility awaiting regulatory approval. The company's growth strategy focuses on complex generics, covering diverse therapeutic areas for sustainable development.
With current manufacturing capabilities exceeding 60 billion units, Aurobindo Pharma is well-equipped to meet global demand and improve operating leverage. Subramanian highlighted strong earnings growth potential, targeting a high EBITDA margin for FY26, supported by increased production and strategic initiatives across key markets.
ALSO READ
Slight Dip in Temperatures, Persistent Air Quality Concerns in North India
ICRA Forecasts India's GDP Growth Moderation in Q3 FY2025-26
Yogi Adityanath's Global Investment Mission: Showcasing Uttar Pradesh as India’s Manufacturing Hub
RSS Leaders Urge 'Hindu Unity' as Path to India's Global Resurgence
Power-Packed Sunday: Political Movements Across India