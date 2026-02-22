Kerala SHRC Launches Investigation into Newborn's Tragic Death

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has initiated an investigation into the recent death of a newborn during a C-section at a district hospital in Nedumangad, officials confirmed on Sunday.

SHRC Chairperson Alexander Thomas has tasked the District Medical Officer with conducting a thorough inquiry and submitting a detailed report within a month. This decision follows a complaint from an activist demanding legal action against the responsible doctor, according to a statement by SHRC.

The state government had already suspended a consultant doctor from the hospital in connection with allegations of medical negligence and bribery, as highlighted by media reports. Dr Bindhu Sundar, from the gynaecology department, faces suspension pending further investigation and disciplinary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)