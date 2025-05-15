Left Menu

Turbulence for the US Dollar Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies amid fading optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and anticipation of U.S. retail sales data. Safe-haven currencies gained with notable rises in the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. The South Korean won surged following discussions on its exchange rate with the U.S.

Updated: 15-05-2025 14:21 IST
The U.S. dollar stumbled against major currencies on Thursday, as the market awaited retail sales data expected to reveal insights into consumer strength amid tariff uncertainties.

Optimism over a trade deal between the U.S. and China waned, causing the greenback to relinquish earlier gains despite a 90-day tariff pause announcement.

Safe-haven currencies strengthened, with significant gains recorded by the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. Meanwhile, the South Korean won experienced a surge following exchange rate discussions with U.S. officials, reminiscent of Taiwan's currency jump post-trade talks in May.

