Shree Renuka Sugars Turns Loss to Profit Amidst Operational Strength

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd posted a Rs 93.1 crore net profit in Q4 2024-25, reversing a Rs 111 crore loss from the previous year. Reduced expenses contributed to the turnaround despite decreased income. Efficiency and lower interest outgo bolstered profits, marking progress in operational performance and financial recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd announced on Thursday a substantial financial turnaround, recording a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.1 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This positive result comes despite declining total income and is attributed to lower expenses and strategic cost management.

The company had experienced a net loss of Rs 111 crore in the same period the previous year. Total income for this quarter fell to Rs 2,752.6 crore from Rs 3,386 crore in the year-ago quarter. Nevertheless, expenses reduced from Rs 3,430.1 crore to Rs 2,661.7 crore, aiding the profitability shift.

Shree Renuka Sugars' Executive Chairman, Atul Chaturvedi, highlighted operational strength despite adverse conditions, such as poor crop results in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The firm maintained its EBITDA levels and reduced PAT losses significantly, aided by a 13% reduction in standalone interest expenses. This reflects improved profitability and operational resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

