Daimler India Drives Growth with Record Bus Sales in 2024
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has seen a 10.5% growth in bus sales for 2024, achieving record annual sales. The company's focus on replacement demand and transportation solutions, along with a boost in exports, contributed to this success despite geopolitical and market challenges. Plans for 2025 include enhancing efficiency and customer focus.
- Country:
- India
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) reported a 10.5% year-on-year growth in bus sales in 2024, reaching approximately 2,200 units. This marks the company's highest-ever annual sales, fueled by replacement demand and an expanded range of transportation solutions.
Exports also surged by 66% to about 1,000 units, highlighting the increasing global demand for buses manufactured in India. Despite geopolitical challenges and domestic elections, DICV has demonstrated resilience and strength in the current market environment.
As DICV looks forward to 2025, the company aims to tackle industry challenges with robust products while continuing to enhance efficiency and a customer-centric approach. The revenue mix saw significant growth, with domestic and export bus revenue increasing by 31% and 58.5% respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India
US-India Trade Talks Set to Strike a Deal, Says Trump
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
US Urges Dialogue to De-escalate India-Pakistan Tensions
India Enforces Deadline for Pakistani Nationals to Exit Amid Rising Tensions