Daimler India Drives Growth with Record Bus Sales in 2024

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) reported a 10.5% year-on-year growth in bus sales in 2024, reaching approximately 2,200 units. This marks the company's highest-ever annual sales, fueled by replacement demand and an expanded range of transportation solutions.

Exports also surged by 66% to about 1,000 units, highlighting the increasing global demand for buses manufactured in India. Despite geopolitical challenges and domestic elections, DICV has demonstrated resilience and strength in the current market environment.

As DICV looks forward to 2025, the company aims to tackle industry challenges with robust products while continuing to enhance efficiency and a customer-centric approach. The revenue mix saw significant growth, with domestic and export bus revenue increasing by 31% and 58.5% respectively.

