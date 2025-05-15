Vande Bharat Express Expands with More Coaches to Meet High Demand

The East Coast Railway has announced an expansion of the Vande Bharat Express service between Howrah and Puri by adding four additional coaches. This move comes as a response to the high passenger demand for this semi-high-speed train service.

Starting from May 16, the train will operate with 20 coaches, an increase from the current 16, including four new AC chair car coaches aimed at accommodating the surge in passenger numbers.

The decision, made after carefully reviewing passenger needs and travel patterns, is expected to enhance travel convenience, cut down on waitlists, and further boost the popularity of the Vande Bharat Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)