AI-Generated Video Chronicles Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

An AI-generated video, produced by the India Today Group, vividly recreates the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. The compelling seven-minute narrative meticulously traces the May 10 attack and the strategic retaliation targeting nine identified Pakistani terror hubs. It premiered on the network on May 13, 2025.

Showcasing India's Bold New Normal, the video delineates the incident's trajectory from the initial assault to the valiant response by Indian forces. To foster direct engagement, a public screening occurred at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on May 13 and 14, attracting viewers with large digital displays and holding public attention.

This initiative aims to embed a narrative of national resilience into the core of Kashmiri society, enhancing unity and solidarity against terrorism. Widely acknowledged on Twitter, including an endorsement from the BJP official page, the approach underscores the nation's firm resolve in adversarial times.

(With inputs from agencies.)