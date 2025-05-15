Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Bus Plunge Leaves Three Dead, Many Injured

A tragic accident in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injured over 50 others after a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Kanthi Ghat, within Chando police station's jurisdiction.

The bus, reportedly carrying around 70 passengers from Shankargarh to Jharkhand, veered off the road and plunged into the gorge. Emergency response teams were promptly alerted, leading to a swift rescue operation by the police and local authorities.

The deceased were identified as Baneshara Tirki, Mahanti Kujur, and Mamesh Bada. Injured passengers received medical attention at Balrampur district hospital with some transferred to Ambikapur's medical college due to the severity of their injuries. District Collector Rajendra Katara visited the hospital to ensure optimal care for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)