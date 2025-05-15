Left Menu

Balrampur Chini Mills Reports Impressive Q4 Profit Surge

Balrampur Chini Mills reported a 12.65% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 229.12 crore in Q4 of 2024-25, driven by higher income. Total income rose to Rs 1,513.16 crore, while expenses increased to Rs 1,212.02 crore compared to the previous year.

Balrampur Chini Mills announced a significant rise in profits for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The company recorded a 12.65% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 229.12 crore, as disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday. This growth is attributed to higher income during the period.

The net profit stood at Rs 203.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, total income escalated to Rs 1,513.16 crore in the January-March quarter, up from Rs 1,438.56 crore in the year-ago timeframe.

Despite the profit boost, the company's expenses also rose, reaching Rs 1,212.02 crore compared to Rs 1,157.10 crore in the same period last year, highlighting the increased operational costs during the quarter.

