Franchise India Expo 2025: A Gateway to Rs. 2000 Crore Business Investments

The bustling capital of India, New Delhi, is gearing up for an entrepreneurial spectacle as Franchise India announces its 21st edition of the Franchise India Expo 2025. Scheduled for May 17-18 at the Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre, this event aims to redefine Asia's business future.

Touted as India's largest franchising platform, this year's expo targets unlocking Rs. 2000 crore in business investments, catalyzed by an ambitious target of 10,000 franchise deals. The event is a testament to India's burgeoning business dreams taking flight, as it brings together more than 500 national and international brands, spanning across 75 categories.

With a sprawling exhibition setup, Franchise India Expo 2025 promises unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. Attendees will find a strategic networking platform where 20,000 business leaders and investors are expected, with plans to foster scalable ventures and funding alliances. The event will also host specialized pavilions, such as the Oman Pavilion, spotlighting foreign investments, and others showcasing local government initiatives.

