New Jersey Transit Rail Strike: A Halt in Motion

New Jersey Transit rail engineers commenced a strike early Friday, halting services after contract negotiations collapsed. This marks the first strike against the agency in over four decades, impacting countless commuters across New Jersey and New York.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, representing 450 engineers, ended a 15-hour bargaining effort as NJ Transit management left discussions Thursday night. Governor Phil Murphy and NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri emphasized their readiness to resume talks.

Thousands face transit disruption as the agency moves to mitigate the strike's effects with increased bus services, though only a fraction of rail passengers can be accommodated. With failed contracts causing tensions, both sides are urged to find a sustainable resolution quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)