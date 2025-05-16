Left Menu

Karnataka Seeks Green Commute Boost with Electric Buses

Karnataka's push for electric buses under PM E-Drive gains momentum as Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy meets Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, prioritizing enhanced urban transport. Karnataka's inclusion in the eco-friendly public transport scheme guarantees phased allocation of buses with supportive infrastructure, aiming for a cleaner urban commute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:38 IST
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy with Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is advancing its initiative to improve urban public transport by seeking electric buses from the central government under the PM E-Drive program. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has pitched the state's request during engagements with Union Minister for Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, highlighting the need to augment transport systems in key urban centers.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in a statement, assured full central support for Karnataka's transport development. He confirmed that the allocation process is actively progressing, assuring that Karnataka will receive its quota of electric buses in a phased and prioritized approach.

The Minister emphasized India's commitment to transforming mobility under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, announcing the allocation of 14,000 electric buses to major cities, including necessary infrastructure discussions covering charging stations and maintenance systems to expedite deployment. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has guaranteed support from the Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

