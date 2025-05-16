Left Menu

Cochin Airport Ends Partnership with Celebi: Security Concerns Prevail

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has ceased ground handling services with Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India, following the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's directives for security reasons. Despite the change, airport operations continue smoothly, and long-term strategies are being developed to maintain efficiency amidst the transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday terminated its ground handling service agreement with Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd. This decision aligns with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's recent directives concerning national security.

The cessation of Celebi's services took effect on Thursday, ensuring that all CIAL operations remained operationally stable and free from disruptions. Alternative service providers have stepped in to maintain smooth airport functions.

CIAL management is actively working on long-term strategies to ensure continued operational efficiency while adhering to national regulations. The move follows BCAS's revocation of Celebi's security clearance, tied to geopolitical tensions involving Turkiye's stance on India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

