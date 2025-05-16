Commerce Minister Backs Quality Control Measures for Electrical Appliances

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed unwavering support for Quality Control Orders (QCOs), emphasizing their role in elevating product standards and enhancing market access for Indian manufacturers. Addressing a stakeholder meeting in New Delhi, Goyal reaffirmed the government's dedication to consumer safety and industry competitiveness.

The meeting, convened by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), focused on industry challenges related to the Horizontal QCO for electrical appliances, notified on September 20, 2024. Industry leaders voiced concerns about the phased implementation of QCOs, recommending prioritizing finished goods before components and raw materials due to global supply chain complexities.

The commerce minister acknowledged the industry's concerns, including the ambiguity regarding coverage of DC Supplied and Battery-Operated appliances, and the lack of test labs and certification facilities. He proposed extending QCO timelines and encouraged industry collaboration in setting up advanced public testing centers nationwide to support all manufacturers.

