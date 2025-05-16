Left Menu

AG Group Strengthens Its Foothold in India with Strategic Acquisition of AG Petuela

AG Group acquires AG Petuela to bolster its manufacturing strength in Western India. This move enhances production capabilities and optimizes supply chain efficiency, while the integration of AG Petuela promises to drive innovation and add value for its client base, solidifying AG Group's leadership in the packaging industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:52 IST
AG Group Strengthens Its Foothold in India with Strategic Acquisition of AG Petuela
AG Group Scales New Heights: Acquires AG Petuela, Launches R&D Center and Surpasses Rs210 Cr. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AG Group, a prominent entity in the rigid plastic packaging sector, has announced the acquisition of AG Petuela Pvt. Ltd. in a strategic move to bolster its presence in Western India. This acquisition significantly augments the group's manufacturing capabilities, as stated by Managing Director Gaurav Daga.

Located in Umbergaon, Gujarat, AG Petuela operates a comprehensive 5,600 sq. meter facility equipped with advanced machinery and diverse packaging solutions. The site's proximity to key seaports is anticipated to enhance export operations and strengthen global supply links for AG Group.

This acquisition comes as AG Group's flagship, AG Poly Packs, reports a turnover exceeding Rs210 crores. Amidst its victory, the Group is advancing its innovation drive through a newly inaugurated R&D center focusing on cutting-edge product design and sustainable materials—escalating AG Group's leading stance in the packaging domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025