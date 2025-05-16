AG Group Strengthens Its Foothold in India with Strategic Acquisition of AG Petuela

AG Group, a prominent entity in the rigid plastic packaging sector, has announced the acquisition of AG Petuela Pvt. Ltd. in a strategic move to bolster its presence in Western India. This acquisition significantly augments the group's manufacturing capabilities, as stated by Managing Director Gaurav Daga.

Located in Umbergaon, Gujarat, AG Petuela operates a comprehensive 5,600 sq. meter facility equipped with advanced machinery and diverse packaging solutions. The site's proximity to key seaports is anticipated to enhance export operations and strengthen global supply links for AG Group.

This acquisition comes as AG Group's flagship, AG Poly Packs, reports a turnover exceeding Rs210 crores. Amidst its victory, the Group is advancing its innovation drive through a newly inaugurated R&D center focusing on cutting-edge product design and sustainable materials—escalating AG Group's leading stance in the packaging domain.

