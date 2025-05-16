Unlocking Trade Horizons: Russia and Taliban Forge New Economic Pathways

In a significant step towards economic collaboration, Russia views Afghanistan as a promising trade partner, with the Taliban regime now recognized at an international business forum in Kazan. This development follows Russia's Supreme Court decision to lift the long-standing ban on the Islamist movement.

Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Osmakov highlighted Afghanistan's abundant resources and strategic location at the forum 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum'. Russia is eager to enhance its commercial ties not only with Afghanistan but also with other Islamic countries.

The burgeoning relationships extend to regions such as North Africa and West Asia, where Russia is cultivating partnerships with nations like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, boosting trade by 7% over the past year. Moscow's strategic interest includes sectors like agriculture, engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)