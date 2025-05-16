Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects Achieves Record Profit and Order Book in FY25

Kalpataru Projects International reported a 29% rise in net profit for the March quarter, driven by its engineering, procurement, and construction business. With a record order book and strategic wins in various sectors, the company achieved significant revenue growth and maintained strong financial health leading into FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Projects International has achieved a significant milestone, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 218.17 crore for the March quarter, marking a 29% year-on-year increase. This surge is primarily attributed to enhanced revenues from its engineering, procurement, and construction ventures.

The company's revenue for the quarter climbed to Rs 7,079.93 crore, compared to Rs 5,991.37 crore in the same period of the previous year. The EPC division alone contributed Rs 6,892.57 crore, demonstrating considerable growth from the prior year's Rs 5,843.38 crore.

Kalpataru's board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share, pending shareholder approval. The re-appointment of Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as Deputy Managing Director has also been sanctioned, reaffirming leadership continuity. The company closed FY25 with an unprecedented order book worth Rs 64,495 crore, underpinned by strategic orders in various infrastructure sectors, setting a positive outlook for FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

