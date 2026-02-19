Kim Jong Un Sets Ambitious Military and Construction Goals Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is setting new military and construction targets during a key party congress this month, according to state media KCNA. The leader highlighted advancements in missile technology featuring AI at a recent ceremony that introduced 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers.

Simultaneously, a groundbreaking construction project commenced in Pyongyang's Hwasong District, with Kim underscoring the strategic capabilities of the launchers, equating them to high-precision ballistic missiles in terms of power. The nation incorporates AI and compound guidance systems into its arsenal.

The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party, the country's largest political assembly, is poised to set the next phase of North Korea's self-reliant defense initiative. As South Korea remains vigilant, Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, addressed a separate incident involving drone incursions, underscoring the importance of border vigilance.

