Kim Jong Un Sets Ambitious Military and Construction Goals Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outlines new military and construction objectives, highlighting missile advancement influenced by AI, at the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party. Emphasizing the growing self-reliant defense initiative, the congress may induce policy changes. Strategic military capabilities targeted to subdue external threats.

Updated: 19-02-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 08:59 IST
Kim Jong Un Sets Ambitious Military and Construction Goals Amid Rising Tensions
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is setting new military and construction targets during a key party congress this month, according to state media KCNA. The leader highlighted advancements in missile technology featuring AI at a recent ceremony that introduced 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers.

Simultaneously, a groundbreaking construction project commenced in Pyongyang's Hwasong District, with Kim underscoring the strategic capabilities of the launchers, equating them to high-precision ballistic missiles in terms of power. The nation incorporates AI and compound guidance systems into its arsenal.

The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party, the country's largest political assembly, is poised to set the next phase of North Korea's self-reliant defense initiative. As South Korea remains vigilant, Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, addressed a separate incident involving drone incursions, underscoring the importance of border vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

