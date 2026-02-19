Trump's Bold Vision: $5 Billion Pledge for Gaza Reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host a significant Board of Peace meeting in Washington, where he will announce that member states have pledged over $5 billion toward reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza. More than 20 countries are poised to take part, contributing thousands of personnel for a stabilization force.

The meeting follows Trump's creation of the Board of Peace, which was established through a United Nations Security Council resolution as part of his Gaza reconstruction plan. Despite gaining support from numerous regional powers and emerging nations, some traditional Western allies remain cautious.

Tensions are evident as the Vatican decided not to participate in this initiative, an action White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt deemed "deeply unfortunate." Cardinal Pietro Parolin emphasized that crisis management efforts should be led by the United Nations, highlighting ongoing concerns about the board's global ambitions.

