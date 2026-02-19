Left Menu

Trump's Bold Vision: $5 Billion Pledge for Gaza Reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump will host a Board ​of Peace meeting in Washington to announce over $5 billion pledged for Gaza's reconstruction from more than 20 countries. Trump established the board through a UN-endorsed resolution and aims to stabilize Gaza, though the Vatican abstains from participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:40 IST
Trump's Bold Vision: $5 Billion Pledge for Gaza Reconstruction
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host a significant Board of Peace meeting in Washington, where he will announce that member states have pledged over $5 billion toward reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza. More than 20 countries are poised to take part, contributing thousands of personnel for a stabilization force.

The meeting follows Trump's creation of the Board of Peace, which was established through a United Nations Security Council resolution as part of his Gaza reconstruction plan. Despite gaining support from numerous regional powers and emerging nations, some traditional Western allies remain cautious.

Tensions are evident as the Vatican decided not to participate in this initiative, an action White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt deemed "deeply unfortunate." Cardinal Pietro Parolin emphasized that crisis management efforts should be led by the United Nations, highlighting ongoing concerns about the board's global ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
2
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India
3
Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

 India
4
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says M...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026